Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil output reaches new high under NCOC operation

Photo: North Caspian Operating Company official web site

NCOC, the operator of the Kashagan oil field in Kazakhstan, has reached a production milestone of 1 billion barrels of oil since production began in 2016. This achievement highlights the stable progress of the North Caspian project, which significantly contributes to Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development.

