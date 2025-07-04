Kazakhstan backs Turgundi-Herat railway construction with strategic investment

Kazakhstan highlighted the country’s commitment to investing in the construction of the “Turgundi-Herat” railway during the 17th ECO summit, aiming to boost regional trade and connectivity. The project, seen as a key link between Central and South Asia, is expected to enhance economic cooperation in transport, logistics, and agriculture between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan. A memorandum formalizing the partnership is set to be signed soon.

