Kazakhstan backs Turgundi-Herat railway construction with strategic investment
Kazakhstan highlighted the country’s commitment to investing in the construction of the “Turgundi-Herat” railway during the 17th ECO summit, aiming to boost regional trade and connectivity. The project, seen as a key link between Central and South Asia, is expected to enhance economic cooperation in transport, logistics, and agriculture between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan. A memorandum formalizing the partnership is set to be signed soon.
