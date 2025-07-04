Yelo Bank held an inclusive sports event for children and youth with disabilities (PHOTO)

On July 5 — World Badminton Day, Yelo Bank and the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation jointly organized a special event. Children and youth with Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, and other disabilities took part in the training session, which aimed to show that badminton is accessible and enjoyable for everyone.



The event sought to promote inclusion, encourage a healthy lifestyle, and bring the joy of sports to children. During the session, participants were introduced to badminton, tried their first strokes, and enjoyed themselves with the support of professional coaches. Their energy and smiles on the court inspired both the organizers and everyone watching.



At Yelo Bank, we believe that sports should be accessible to all. We are committed to continuing such initiatives to promote a healthy lifestyle, foster inclusion, and inspire more positive change in our society.



