Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Pakistani PM concludes his visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 4 July 2025 21:31 (UTC +04:00)
Pakistani PM concludes his visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has concluded his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

An honor guard was lined up at the Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the distinguished guest.

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was seen off by Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend regions Emin Huseynov.

Pakistani PM concludes his visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Pakistani PM concludes his visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Pakistani PM concludes his visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Pakistani PM concludes his visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more