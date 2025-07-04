Pakistani PM concludes his visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has concluded his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

An honor guard was lined up at the Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the distinguished guest.

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was seen off by Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend regions Emin Huseynov.