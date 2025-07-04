Lithuania reaffirms strong commitment to NATO’s collective defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The NATO Force Integration Unit (NFIU) in Lithuania celebrates its 10th anniversary since its establishment on September 1, 2015, as a critical link in strengthening collective defense in the Baltic Sea region, Trend reports.

The unit’s primary mission is to ensure the rapid deployment of NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) in Lithuania, coordinate multinational military exercises, and integrate allied forces, enhancing the alliance’s deterrence and defense posture.

Today, at a change-of-command ceremony held at Vilnius Town Hall, Danish Army Colonel Peter Nielsen officially handed over command of the unit to Dutch Army Colonel Merlijn Heiliger. Lithuania remains the only NATO member to appoint a commander from another allied country to lead its NFIU, a symbolic and forward-looking move that deepens Lithuania’s integration into NATO’s command structures.

“A decade ago, we and our allies established this unit to signal our readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Today, the NFIU in Lithuania stands as a cornerstone of our collective defense. It guarantees rapid reaction capability, strong interoperability between nations, and practical preparedness for any potential threat,” said Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė.

Minister Šakalienė extended her sincere gratitude to Denmark and Colonel Nielsen for his professional and committed leadership, which shaped a confident and unified international team. She also congratulated the Netherlands and welcomed Colonel Heiliger as the new commander.

“Lithuania remains firmly committed to strengthening NATO’s collective defense, improving military mobility, deepening cooperation with allies, and investing in security as a fundamental guarantee of our national freedom,” she added.

Colonel Peter Nielsen, who has led the NFIU Lithuania since 2021, brings more than 40 years of military experience, including missions in Afghanistan, Bosnia, and service at NATO’s strategic headquarters in Brussels.

His successor, Colonel Merlijn Heiliger, brings a strong background in logistics, strategic planning, and international defense operations. Most recently, he headed the Dutch Defense Movement and Transportation Organization, promoting military mobility across Europe.

“This ceremony is proof that NATO’s strength lies not only in plans but in the people who bring them to life. Since its founding in 2015, the NFIU Lithuania has served as a vital link between Lithuania and allied forces. We thank Denmark for a decade of steadfast leadership and Colonel Nielsen for his professionalism and integrity. We also welcome the Netherlands and Colonel Heiliger, and wish him success as he opens a new chapter for the unit,” said Vice Minister of National Defense Orijana Mašalė.

The NFIU Lithuania is an integral part of NATO’s Readiness Action Plan, adopted during the 2014 Wales Summit. The unit currently includes personnel from 12 NATO member states, working closely with the Lithuanian Armed Forces and local communities to reinforce security and collective defense across the Baltic region.