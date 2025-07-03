President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers in Khankendi (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. On July 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, in Khankendi.

Rashid Meredov conveyed greetings from Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, as well as from Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, to the Azerbaijani head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Rashid Meredov to extend his regards to the National Leader, the President, and the brotherly Turkmen people.

The Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers noted that he was deeply impressed by the restoration and reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and expressed admiration for the region’s natural beauty.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the brotherly ties between Azerbaijanis and Turkmens, noting their shared ethnic roots, history, and cultural connections. They conducted a comprehensive exchange of views on cooperation across various fields, including energy, transport, culture, humanitarian affairs, science, and education. The importance of holding Culture Days of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan and Culture Days of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan was also underlined.

