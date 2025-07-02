Azerbaijan, Afghanistan explore economic collaboration opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2.​ Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdul Ghani Baradar today, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the convening, the significance of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Azerbaijan's Khankendi was underscored.



Azerbaijan's proactive engagement in multifaceted initiatives geared towards enhancing regional collaboration has been underscored since its accession to the ECO in 1992.



The stakeholders acknowledged that Azerbaijan's economic, energy, and transportation initiatives yield advantageous outcomes for all member states of the ECO framework.

During the meeting, opportunities for interaction between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan in the economic, trade, transit and humanitarian domains were explored.

At the same time, the parties reviewed the issues of mutual interest as part of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan trilateral cooperation format.

