Uzbekistan expresses interest in agroindustrial partnership with Azerbaijan

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 2. Uzbekistan is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of agro-industrial complex, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Uzbekistan Davron Vakhabov told reporters on the sidelines of the 6th ECO Business Forum on the topic "Investment and Trade Promotion as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development in the ECO Region," Trend's special correspondent sent to Shusha reports.

According to him, the Azerbaijani administration has expressed a vested interest in collaborative ventures within this domain.

"We recently engaged in discussions with the executive leadership of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and proposed the strategic integration of seasoned and proficient agriculturalists on an individual basis to operationalize a collaborative initiative in this locale. For instance, in terms of equilibrium: 50 to 50. Uzbekistan is poised to allocate capital and ensure procurement of domestically cultivable commodities—specifically those that are currently in deficit," he elucidated.



Vakhabov articulated a keen interest in the cultivation of agronomic products in Shusha, emphasizing that the locale possesses optimal conditions conducive to the implementation of agricultural initiatives.



It was observed that the demographic landscape of Uzbekistan encompasses a population of approximately 38 million individuals. The importation of alimentary goods and consumables totals approximately $6 billion, which, as he posits, constitutes a substantial market segment.



"There will be engagement from both parties—from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan." Moreover, there will be a reduction in logistical expenditures. Currently, we are facilitating export operations via Azerbaijan to the European market; however, the import throughput remains suboptimal. This escalates the expenditure associated with the procurement of imported commodities. "Achieving a harmonized turnover will enable entrepreneurs to optimize logistics expenditures, thereby positively influencing production cost dynamics," Vakhabov elaborated.

Besides, according to him, Uzbekistan is interested in SOCAR's experience and joint projects in the petrochemical industry, as well as cooperation in the tourism and jewelry industries.

