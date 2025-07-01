Bar Association to appeal to international organizations regarding violence against Azerbaijanis in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Azerbaijani Bar Association will appeal to international human rights organizations regarding the facts of violence against Azerbaijanis in Russia, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Bar Association Anar Bagirov wrote on a social network, Trend reports.

Anar Bagirov noted that he has personally known the diaspora leader Shahin Shikhlinsky, who was arrested in Russia, for many years, and that he and his son are experienced lawyers in Russia:

"Their only "crime" is that they defended the rights of the diaspora representatives who were illegally arrested in recent days. The Shikhlinskys participated as defense attorneys in the trial of our compatriots who were brutally beaten yesterday, and that is why violence is being used against them today, and the father and son, who are lawyers, are being insulted and beaten in front of everyone, like hardened criminals. Shahin Shikhlinsky is also a well-known businessman and diaspora leader. Lawyers and attorneys are now being illegally arrested for their professional activities and are being subjected to inappropriate force in a humiliating manner," he said.