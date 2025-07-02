Azerbaijan initiates criminal proceedings over incident in Russia's Yekaterinburg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. A criminal case has been opened over the incident in Yekaterinburg, the Senior Assistant for Special Assignments of the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Ilgar Safarov, said at a press conference on the criminal case on Azerbaijanis killed in Russia, Trend reports.

According to him, the Azerbaijani side has no intention to interfere in the internal affairs of any state, any structure.

"However, if in the course of the process, cruelty is shown against one or several Azerbaijani citizens and their rights are violated en masse, it is one of the duties of the state to react to it.

The forensic examination revealed numerous traumas on the bodies of the Safarov brothers killed in Yekaterinburg. In this regard, a criminal case has been initiated in Azerbaijan, for which there are sufficient legal grounds," he added.