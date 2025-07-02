Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2.​ Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 2, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of 15 currencies increased, while 29 currencies decreased compared to the previous day.

The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 600,710 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 707,362 rials. On July 1, the euro was priced at 707,355 rials.

Currency Rial on July 2 Rial on July 1 1 US dollar USD 600,710 600,949 1 British pound GBP 824,322 824,578 1 Swiss franc CHF 757,429 756,912 1 Swedish króna SEK 63,216 63,337 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,547 59,520 1 Danish krone DKK 94,801 94,808 1 Indian rupee INR 7,018 7,010 1 UAE Dirham AED 163,570 163,635 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,968,476 1,966,207 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 211,645 211,728 100 Japanese yen JPY 418,329 416,824 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 76,523 76,553 1 Omani rial OMR 1,561,099 1,561,856 1 Canadian dollar CAD 439,749 441,228 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 365,86 365,990 1 South African rand ZAR 34,080 33,916 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,082 15,094 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,653 7,683 1 Qatari riyal QAR 165,030 165,096 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,861 45,882 1 Syrian pound SYP 46 46 1 Australian dollar AUD 394,644 394,954 1 Saudi riyal SAR 160,189 160,253 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,597,633 1,598,269 1 Singapore dollar SGD 471,666 472,374 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 489,807 490,101 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,023 20,045 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 286 286 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 438,400 437,913 1 Libyan dinar LYD 111,219 110,995 1 Chinese yuan CNY 83,837 83,887 100 Thai baht THB 1,849,690 1,859,271 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 143,094 142,651 1,000 South Korean won KRW 442,224 443,972 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 847,264 847,601 1 euro EUR 707,362 707,355 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 115,856 115,682 1 Georgian lari GEL 220,918 220,865 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 37,037 37,103 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,557 8,558 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 183,425 183,497 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 353,359 353,499 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,066,599 1,065,994 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,835 60,702 1 Turkmen manat TMT 171,278 171,258 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,560 5,644

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,731 rials and $1 costs 712,272 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,887 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,872 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 914,000–917,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1,05-1,08 million rials.