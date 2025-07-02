Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 2

Economy Materials 2 July 2025 09:35 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 2

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2.​ Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 2, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of 15 currencies increased, while 29 currencies decreased compared to the previous day.

The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 600,710 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 707,362 rials. On July 1, the euro was priced at 707,355 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 2

Rial on July 1

1 US dollar

USD

600,710

600,949

1 British pound

GBP

824,322

824,578

1 Swiss franc

CHF

757,429

756,912

1 Swedish króna

SEK

63,216

63,337

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,547

59,520

1 Danish krone

DKK

94,801

94,808

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,018

7,010

1 UAE Dirham

AED

163,570

163,635

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,968,476

1,966,207

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

211,645

211,728

100 Japanese yen

JPY

418,329

416,824

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

76,523

76,553

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,561,099

1,561,856

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

439,749

441,228

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

365,86

365,990

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,080

33,916

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,082

15,094

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,653

7,683

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

165,030

165,096

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,861

45,882

1 Syrian pound

SYP

46

46

1 Australian dollar

AUD

394,644

394,954

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

160,189

160,253

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,597,633

1,598,269

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

471,666

472,374

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

489,807

490,101

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,023

20,045

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

286

286

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

438,400

437,913

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

111,219

110,995

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

83,837

83,887

100 Thai baht

THB

1,849,690

1,859,271

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

143,094

142,651

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

442,224

443,972

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

847,264

847,601

1 euro

EUR

707,362

707,355

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

115,856

115,682

1 Georgian lari

GEL

220,918

220,865

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

37,037

37,103

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,557

8,558

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

183,425

183,497

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

353,359

353,499

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,066,599

1,065,994

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,835

60,702

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

171,278

171,258

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,560

5,644

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,731 rials and $1 costs 712,272 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,887 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,872 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 914,000–917,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1,05-1,08 million rials.

