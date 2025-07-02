SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz give thumbs up for geological exploration project in Ustyurt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2.​ President of the State Oil Company (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with the Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamahmudov and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Uzbekneftegaz JSC Bakhodirjon Sidigov, a source in SOCAR told Trend.

The meeting noted the high level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in all areas.

Throughout the dialogue, there was a notable expression of contentment regarding the inter-organizational dynamics between SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz, highlighting the synergistic collaboration that exists both in bilateral frameworks and within broader multilateral engagements.



The assembly facilitated a discourse on the salient points delineated in the agenda framework. In this context, it has been documented that significant accords were established concerning the initiative for executing geological exploration activities in the Ustyurt region of Uzbekistan as part of the collaborative framework between the entities involved.

