WHO invites Azerbaijan to join Healthy Cities Initiative

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, July 2. We want Azerbaijan to join the Healthy Cities Initiative, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said at a panel session themed "The Role of Women in Urban Development" that was held as part of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Women's Forum in Lachin, Trend's correspondent sent to Lachin reports.

Harmanci articulated that the female demographic experiences a disproportionate impact from climate change phenomena.



"Investment in women's engagement within this domain is imperative." It is imperative that they are integrated into the urban governance frameworks. The amplification of female perspectives is imperative, necessitating an environment where their contributions are acknowledged and valued with the utmost regard.



I anticipate that Azerbaijan will integrate into the Healthy Cities Initiative framework. We are poised to leverage our expertise, particularly in the Karabakh region. It is imperative that we construct urban environments that prioritize safety and security," she elaborated.



The event facilitator, Elmar Mammadov, who oversees the Economic Cooperation Division within Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, addressed Harmanci, indicating that discussions are presently in progress with the World Health Organization regarding this matter.

