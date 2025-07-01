Iran reports drop in non-oil imports amid economic shifts

Iran’s 11.7% drop in non-oil imports by value signals a strategic shift toward import substitution and domestic production support. With essential goods like gold, corn fodder, and rice still making up the bulk of imports, the trend reflects Tehran’s focus on curbing reliance on foreign products while managing trade amid ongoing economic pressures.

