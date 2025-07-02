Azerbaijani General Prosecutor сonfirms mass detentions in Russia's Sverdlovsk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The preliminary investigation revealed that on June 27, police officers of the Sverdlovsk region of the Russian Federation detained numerous citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan living at different addresses, the head of the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, Nemat Avazov, said, Trend reports.

According to him, as a result of the operation of law enforcement officers of the Russian Federation, Huseyn Safarov, born in 1966, was detained and found in a helpless state. On June 27, he died in the administrative building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the city of Yekaterinburg, and his brother, Ziyaddin Safarov, born in 1970, died that morning in the service car of law enforcement officers.