Azerbaijan counts growing number of business applicants in Karabakh

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 2. About 4,000 applications have been received from companies wishing to do business in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to date, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev, told reporters at the Business Forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Shusha, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

"The opinion of the ECO secretary general regarding the wide use of the Shusha Business Forum as a platform is very important to us. This platform can be used in terms of broader opportunities. In 2025, our trade turnover with ECO member countries amounted to $1.5 billion. Over the past 30 years, the volume of investments from ECO countries to Azerbaijan amounted to $5 billion. The potential is much greater. We have provided detailed information to the participants on this matter," Abdullayev explained.

He added that the new 'road map' proposed by the ECO Secretary General is related to identifying the potential of trade promotion agencies and institutions operating in this area.

"Today, logistics, one of the main sectors of world trade, is becoming more expensive. We must be prepared for new challenges. In the action plan that we will prepare, one of the main components during the discussions of the chambers of commerce of the member countries should be the solution of logistics problems," the executive director also said.

According to Abdullayev, more than 100 entrepreneurs from ECO member countries are taking part in the event in Shusha today.

"Proposals have been made for ECO members to actively participate in projects being implemented in Karabakh. To date, about 4,000 applications have been received from local and foreign companies wishing to do business in Karabakh. Having assessed these opportunities, we want to increase the number of these requests," he concluded.

