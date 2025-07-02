Asian Development Bank champions women’s inclusion in labor market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The main attention is paid to the fact that women occupy an appropriate place in the labor market, the representative of the Asian Development Bank for Azerbaijan, Faraj Huseynbeyov, said at the OECD Women's Forum held for the first time in Lachin, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to him, one of the main goals is to develop women's skills, organize training courses on digital knowledge, technical, and professional skills:

"Our aim is to create quality jobs and also create opportunities for women to take up non-traditional professions. Of course, we are further increasing our financial support related to education and are working to improve our performance in this regard. We are constantly working in the areas of civil society building, cooperation with the private sector, sharing of best practices, and gender-sensitive innovation. The Asian Development Bank has continuously supported member states in mainstreaming gender equality in education sector plans so that gender equality is also mainstreamed in education services. The Asian Development Bank has consistently supported member States in mainstreaming gender equality in education sector plans to ensure that gender equality is also mainstreamed in education services," he noted.

Huseynbeyov noted that the transition to a green economy offers great opportunities, but women should also be encouraged to enter these fields:

"The Asian Development Bank supports the development of national green development strategies and programs to promote green skills among women. We also support women's participation in the labor market. When it comes to gender equality, the Asian Development Bank allocates 60 percent of its sovereign wealth funds to this area," he added.