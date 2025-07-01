Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin grows in price

On July 1, Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin rose to 846 million rials (about $1,407), up from 812 million rials the day before. The price hike follows continued currency fluctuations after the Central Bank adopted a floating exchange rate on May 31. Other gold products, including older coins and raw gold, also saw notable increases.

