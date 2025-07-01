Delegation of ECO Youth Forum participants visits Agdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. On June 30, a delegation participating in the Youth Forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) visited the city of Agdam, liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

More than 100 representatives from seven countries were familiarized with the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in the city. As part of the tour, the delegates visited the railway and bus station complex, the Mugham Center, and the historic Juma Mosque.

During the visit, participants received detailed information about Agdam’s history and the ongoing plans for its revival. The program concluded with a banquet and a cultural-entertainment event showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

The Youth Forum, held within the framework of ECO Week, serves as an important platform for enhancing the role of youth in regional policy and promoting their contribution to a sustainable future.