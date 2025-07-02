Türkiye attaches great importance to Zangezur corridor project - official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 2. Türkiye attaches great importance to the Zangezur corridor project, the first vice-president of the Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TOBB), Ali Kopuz, said at the business forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Shusha, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

“With the implementation of this project, an east-west corridor will be put into operation, which will be used by everyone,” he said.

He noted that Azerbaijan, whose economy is rapidly developing, offers wide business opportunities.

Speaking about the challenges facing the ECO, Ali Kopuz said there are problems with logistics in the region. "It is necessary to ensure the expansion of trade, improve labor conditions. We need to attract investors," he added.