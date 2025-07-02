President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to Uzbekistan for assistance in reviving Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. During a joint address with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan for its support in the revival of Karabakh, Trend reports.

“We express special gratitude for the assistance in the revival of Karabakh. Uzbekistan was the first country, and President Mirziyoyev was the first leader in the world to take the initiative to provide aid for the restoration of the Karabakh region. The first social and educational infrastructure project – a school built by Uzbekistan, which Shavkat Miromonovich and I inaugurated – bears the name of the great son of the Uzbek people, Mirzo Ulugbek. Today, children who have returned to the land of their ancestors study there,” said President Ilham Aliyev.