Azerbaijani, Georgian military police officers meet in Tbilisi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2.​ A delegation led by the Chief of the Military Police Department of the Main Department of Internal Security and Investigations of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Major General Elgun Aliyev paid a visit to Georgia, a source in the ministry told Trend.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the bust of the National Leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park in Tbilisi.

Then, the head of the department met with the chief of the Military Police Department of the Georgian Ministry of Defense, Major General Shalva Shengelia.

The meeting encompassed a comprehensive discourse on the facilitation of collaborative drills and a myriad of topics of reciprocal significance.



The Azerbaijani delegation received a comprehensive overview regarding the operational framework of the Georgian military police, highlighting its core competencies and strategic domains of engagement.



Subsequent to the convening, an exhaustive evaluation of armaments and apparatus was conducted, alongside the oversight of kinetic drills, encompassing structural operations and the deployment of protocols aimed at safeguarding dignitaries of elevated status.

