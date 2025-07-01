Iran’s non-oil export growth stalls amid decline

Iran’s non-oil exports declined by 14.4% in value and 9.3% in volume during the first quarter of the Iranian year, totaling $11.7 billion and 34.5 million tons. Key export products included liquid propane, butane, methanol, bitumen, and natural gas, with major trade partners being China, Iraq, and the UAE.

