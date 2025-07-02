Kazakhstan boosts agri-exports and innovation through European partnerships

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, visited Italy for the 44th FAO Conference and held meetings with agricultural leaders from Estonia, Italy, and Latvia. Key topics included expanding trade in agricultural products, with Kazakhstan’s agro-export volume growing significantly in early 2025, especially rapeseed and dairy cattle imports.

