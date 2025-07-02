President of Uzbekistan arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. On July 2, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the President of Uzbekistan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.

