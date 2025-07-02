German company divulges inflation outlooks for Azerbaijan by 2030
Inflation in Azerbaijan is expected to rise by about 1.8 percentage points from 2024 to 2030, with some fluctuations. Last year, the average inflation rate was around 2.2 percent, according to German company Statista. Despite a long-term decline since 1993, the decrease has been uneven.
