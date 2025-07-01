Kazakhstan’s National Bank reveals targets to back budget via National Fund in July 2025

Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan

In July 2025, the National Bank of Kazakhstan plans to sell $600–700 million from the National Fund to support the republican budget, following $800 million in sales in June. These transactions made up 17 percent of total trading volume, averaging $40 million daily.

