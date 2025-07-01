Kazakhstan reveals investment figures for drinking water infrastructure
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction, Yersayin Nagaspayev, reported that 188 billion tenge has been allocated this year for 445 water supply projects across cities and villages. Efforts include construction, reconstruction, and modernization of water networks and treatment facilities.
