Azerbaijani-speaking school teachers convene for second congress in Georgia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2.​ The second congress of teachers from Azerbaijani-language schools operating in Georgia was held in Tbilisi with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, a source in the committee told Trend.

The congress gathered more than 300 teachers.

The event discussed the work carried out, the achievements, and the upcoming tasks since the first congress.

A report was presented by the "Maarif" organization, and detailed information was provided on teaching in Azerbaijani-language schools, efforts to improve the bilingual education system, and the professional development of teachers.

The congress featured speeches of representatives from the Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia, the Committee on Education, Science, and Youth of the Georgian Parliament, the Georgian Teachers’ House, and the "Maarif" International School in Marneuli.

The event emphasized that such gatherings promote education and youth development.

It was noted that the Azerbaijani state continues to support and care for compatriots living in Georgia.

The long-standing friendship between the two nations was highlighted, along with the strategic partnership established between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The significance of collaborative initiatives in Georgia, underpinned by the Committee's endorsement, was likewise emphasized.



The symposium progressed with a series of panel deliberations.



The inaugural panel delved into the efficacy and operational frameworks of the bilingual education paradigm in Georgia.



The second panel delved into the synergies of integrating information and communication technologies (ICT) within the pedagogical framework of Azerbaijani-language educational institutions.



The third panel engaged in a discourse on the prevailing obstacles encountered by Azerbaijani-language educational institutions in Georgia, alongside potential strategic interventions.

The participants underlined that such congresses contribute significantly to the exchange of experience among teachers and the sustainable development of Azerbaijani-language education.

Salman Pirmammadov, principal of Tbilisi School No. 73, was awarded a diploma and gift from the "Maarif" organization for his achievements in education and youth development.

To recall, the first congress of Azerbaijani-language school teachers in Georgia took place in 2023.

