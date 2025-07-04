EBRD injects fresh capital into Croatia’s thriving MSME scene

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a 25 million euros loan to PBZ Leasing, a universal leasing company, for on-lending to local micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Croatia, Trend reports via the EBRD's latest reports.

The loan will help to improve access to financing for Croatia’s private sector, with at least 30 percent of the funds dedicated to leasing environmentally friendly technologies and equipment. This will support the EBRD’s Green Economy Transition (GET) goals and encourage Croatian MSMEs to invest in energy-efficient solutions. By making green leasing more accessible, the project aims to boost sustainable investments and raise awareness of the benefits of cleaner, more efficient technologies.

The loan agreement was signed by Nikolina Žganec, a member of PBZ Leasing’s Management Board, and Bogdan Drakulić, President of the Management Board, while the EBRD was represented by Miljan Ždrale, Regional Director for Central Europe.

Bogdan Drakulić said: “We are pleased to be deepening our partnership with the EBRD through this new facility, which will strengthen our ability to support the growth and competitiveness of Croatian MSMEs. This cooperation also reflects our firm commitment to promoting sustainable investments and accelerating the green transition of Croatian businesses.”

Miljan Ždrale said: “While MSMEs are a key driver of the Croatian economy, access to leasing financing remains relatively limited, which can pose challenges for business growth and competitiveness. Through its targeted investments and technical assistance, the EBRD is working to expand financing options and improve access to leasing solutions, helping MSMEs to unlock their full potential and contribute to economic development more broadly.”

Since it started operating in Croatia, the EBRD has invested just under 5 billion euros in the country across 263 projects. The Bank’s focus in Croatia is on supporting efforts to accelerate the reform process, leveraging the benefits of European Union membership to advance transition, and restructuring and commercialising public-sector enterprises.

