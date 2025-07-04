Kazakhstan unveils new funding to back farmers via forward grain purchases
Kazakhstan’s national grain operator, Food Contract Corporation, allocated 17.3 billion tenge ($32.87 million) to support farmers through forward grain purchase agreements. By July 2025, contracts covered 241,500 tons of wheat, 54,200 tons of barley, and a doubled volume of oilseeds (38,900 tons).
