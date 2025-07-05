Zangezur Corridor set to open fresh opportunities for region, President Erdoğan says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The Zangezur corridor will create new opportunities not only for Azerbaijan but also for the region as a whole, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters on a plane returning from a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President Erdoğan stated that the opening of the Zangezur Corridor will also be a strategic event for the Central Corridor.

"When the corridor opens, Turkish products will cross the Caspian Sea and get to Central Asia and China faster, and cargoes from Europe to China will start passing through Türkiye.

"The opening of the Middle Corridor covers many countries from the south to us and Azerbaijan. In addition, this road also connects to another line coming from China. From this point of view, it is of great importance. We are taking all our steps as correctly as possible within this process."

The president also spoke about the great potential of the Zangezur corridor in international freight transportation.

"This line also includes the railroad system. Therefore, the importance of the Zangezur line in freight transportation is constantly growing and will continue to grow in the future. The Central Corridor draws all its strength from here. The connection of the Central Corridor with the Zangezur line and its subsequent fulfillment of this function in freight and passenger transportation is of great importance. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan considers this issue very important. Iraq also attaches importance to this project. There will be a line that will connect and continue through Igdir to Nakhchivan. With the construction of this line, I believe we will take an important step in the field of cargo transportation," President Erdoğan said.