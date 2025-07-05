Azerbaijan to commemorate 120th anniversary of Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on celebrating the 120th anniversary of academician Yusif Mammadaliyev, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, together with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, should develop and implement a plan of events dedicated to the 120th anniversary of Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan should solve the issues arising from this order.

In December 2025 the 120th anniversary of the birth of prominent scientist and public figure, one of the organizers of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Azerbaijan, corresponding member of the USSR Academy of Sciences, laureate of the USSR State Prize, honored worker of science, doctor of chemical sciences, academician Yusif Mammadaliyev will be celebrated.

Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev is one of the brightest figures of Azerbaijani science. The scientist, who created the foundations of petrochemistry in Azerbaijan, has exceptional merits in the development of technological processes of great applied importance for obtaining valuable industrial products. Yusif Mammadaliyev's discovery of a new method of production of high-octane aviation fuel, which became an important event in petrochemical science, brought fame to him. The organization of several scientific institutions and establishments in the republic is connected with his name. The Azerbaijani petrochemical school, formed by Yusif Mammadaliyev, who, in parallel with his fruitful pedagogical activity, continues a wide range of fundamental research, is known far beyond the country's borders.