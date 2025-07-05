Azerbaijan reports growth in local active VAT payers

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

As of July 1, the number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan rose by 1.7 percent since the beginning of the year, reaching 820,900. According to the State Tax Service, active VAT payers increased by 5.2 percent to 55,600, while active economic entities grew by 4 percent to 226,100.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register