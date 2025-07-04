Azerbaijan's social insurance revenues expand in 1H2025
Mandatory state social insurance revenues in Azerbaijan reached nearly 3.14 billion manat ($1.86 billion) in the first half of 2025. The growth reflects continued formalization of salaried employment and wages. Contributions from non-budgetary organizations played a key role, exceeding 2.04 billion manat ($1.2 billion).
