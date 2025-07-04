Azerbaijani FM meets with UN Deputy Secretary General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana within the framework of the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Khankendi city on July 3, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects of the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN ESCAP.

The Executive Secretary of UN ESCAP expressed gratitude for the invitation to the summit and for Azerbaijan's initiative to hold the 82nd session of UN ESCAP in 2026.

In the course of the meeting, Azerbaijan's growing role in the region and international platforms was highly appreciated, and the contribution of our country to the UN mission was noted with satisfaction, including the successful holding and productive chairmanship of the summit on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Organization's Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in 2023 and the UN Climate Change Conference - COP-29 in 2024.

The sides discussed opportunities to implement joint projects in such areas as climate change and green energy, transport corridors, technology, and digitalization.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other global developments and issues of mutual interest.