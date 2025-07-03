Kazakhstan launches first industrial production of hypoallergenic milk
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakh company Molkom-Pavlodar has launched Kazakhstan’s first industrial production line for hypoallergenic A2 milk, which lacks the beta-casein A1 protein linked to milk intolerance. Produced in Pavlodar using imported A2A2 genotype cattle, the milk offers better digestibility and safety for sensitive consumers.
