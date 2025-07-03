President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus arrives in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, arrived in the Fuzuli district to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

At Fuzuli International Airport, the President was welcomed by Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, and Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.

Will be updated