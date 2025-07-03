Iran sees export growth via its Bushehr Province
From March 21 to June 21, 2025, Bushehr Province’s customs handled $2.75 billion worth of exports, totaling 7.65 million tons. These exports accounted for 20 percent of Iran’s total non-oil exports during this period. Major export products included gas condensate, cement, seafood, and agricultural goods, mainly sent to countries like China, the UAE, and India.
