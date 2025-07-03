Iran's Ardabil Province set to unveil new industrial facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. As many as 15-20 industrial enterprises are planned to be commissioned in the Ardabil Province located in the northwestern part of Iran soon, Masoud Irani, Director General of the Industry, Mine and Trade Department of Ardabil Province, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the commissioning of these industrial enterprises will result in the opening of new jobs in the province.

Irani noted that in total, work is currently underway to commission 400 industrial enterprises in Ardabil Province.

The official said that over the past two years, 450 enterprises have been commissioned in Ardabil Province, which has resulted in an increase in production and jobs in the province.

Currently, 1,415 industrial enterprises operate in the Ardabil Province. These enterprises employ 40,800 people.

