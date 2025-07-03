Palanga hosts exciting kickoff of 12th World Lithuanian Sports Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Nearly 3,000 Lithuanians from across 37 countries have arrived in Palanga for the 12th World Lithuanian Sports Games, an event often referred to as the “Olympics of Lithuanian communities,” Trend reports.

This international gathering of amateur athletes not only fosters a love of sport but also strengthens civic values, national identity, and community ties.

The Games officially begin on July 3, but festivities start the day before with a scholarly conference titled “The Role of Sports in Shaping Lithuania’s Global Image, National Unity, and Civic Engagement,” held at the historic Palanga Kurhaus.

Opening day will commence with a special Mass at 4:00 p.m. at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. A festive parade led by an orchestra will then proceed down Vytauto Street to the city stadium. The official ceremony will include greetings from President Gitanas Nausėda, Speaker of the Seimas Saulius Skvernelis, and Minister of Education, Science and Sports Raminta Popovienė. The ceremony will also feature a musical performance by singer Gabrielė Vilkickytė and the renowned children’s choir “Ąžuoliukas.”

That morning, athletes will already be competing in 24 sports across various venues throughout the city, including sports arenas, school gyms, beaches near the iconic sea bridge, and in Šventoji, where Viking boat races will be held. The symbolic “Let’s Run to Swim” race will finish inside the stadium during the opening celebration.

Palanga is also offering a lively cultural program for participants and visitors. On July 4, an “Ethno Evening” will be held near the Rose Garden in Birutė Park, followed by a “Pop Music Night” on July 5 in Jūratė and Kastytis Square. Throughout both days, the square’s stage will host workout sessions, performances, discussions, and community activities.

A pavilion village will also be set up from July 3 through 5 at the intersection of Meilės Alley and J. Basanavičius Street. Exhibitors will include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, "Travel Lithuania," the Employment Service, and the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

On July 6, Statehood Day, the focus on national pride and civic engagement will continue with the World Lithuanian Sports Games Forum at the Kurhaus.

The event will conclude that evening with a grand closing celebration, broadcast live by TV3. A symbolic live “tele-bridge” will link the main stage in the square to a procession heading toward the Palanga Pier. The closing concert will feature performances by Monika Liu, Giedrė Kilčiauskienė, and Rokas Yan.

At 9:00 p.m., Lithuanians around the world will unite in singing the national anthem, Tautiška giesmė, from the Palanga Pier—bringing a powerful and symbolic close to the Games.