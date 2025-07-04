South Kazakhstan sees launch of Kazakh-French uranium processing plant

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region

A new uranium processing plant has opened in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region, operated by the Kazakh-French joint venture KATCO. The facility, with a capacity of 2,000 tons of uranium per year, will process uranium from the South Tortkuduk deposit using advanced technologies.

