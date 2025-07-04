Tajikistan keen to create ECO energy market - Emomali Rahmon

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4. Tajikistan is interested in establishing a regional energy market, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, said during the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Tajikistan supports the implementation of projects to unite the energy systems of the ECO member states. Of particular importance for the states of the region is the implementation of the CASA-1000 power transmission line construction project," he said.

According to him, one of the stages of the project has recently been completed - the 500 kV Datka-Sugd transmission line between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was launched.

"At the same time, we are interested in the formation of a regional energy market within the framework of the ECO. In this context, the development of a strategy for energy sustainability of the region is very relevant. The implementation of such projects will contribute to increasing the production and export of green energy and, in general, to promoting a green economy," President Rahmon said.