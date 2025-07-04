Azerbaijani banks decrease euro sales
Banks in Azerbaijan conducted euro transactions totaling 22.7 million in May 2025. This marks an 18.1 percent decrease compared to 27.77 million euro in May 2024. While euro purchases rose slightly, sales saw a significant decline year-on-year.
