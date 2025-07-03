BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Azerbaijan is not only a key strategic hub in the region but also one of the most active and influential players in international affairs. The upcoming summit of the heads of state of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), to be held in Khankendi on July 3–4, carries significant meaning for the country on multiple levels — political, economic, diplomatic, and geopolitical.

Hosting the ECO summit in Azerbaijan strengthens the country’s international standing. Organizing such a high-profile event reflects Azerbaijan’s political stability and its active engagement with international organizations. The country is widely recognized as a vital regional and global partner, and events like this further enhance its diplomatic outreach.

The summit in Khankendi is not just a step forward in Azerbaijan’s international cooperation efforts — it also signals long-term commitment to regional stability and security.

Bringing the ECO summit to Khankendi highlights the effective governance Azerbaijan has established in the region. It also reflects the country’s internal stability. Strengthened local administration, restored infrastructure, and secure conditions provided by law enforcement allow international guests to visit and operate in the area with confidence.

The presence of ECO heads of state in Khankendi shows that the international community recognizes and trusts the peace and stability that Azerbaijan has restored in this region. It also sends a strong signal of support for advancing peace initiatives and expanding regional cooperation.

Stability is a cornerstone of economic development. The summit opens the door to new partnerships focused on economic recovery and growth. It lays a foundation for attracting investment, launching infrastructure projects, and improving living standards in the region.

Hosting the ECO summit in Khankendi symbolizes peace and cooperation. It reflects a shared commitment by Azerbaijan and other ECO members to promote development and stability in the region. International events of this kind help maintain momentum for peace and security in the years ahead. Once a symbol of conflict and division, Khankendi is now emerging as a venue for international diplomacy — proof that peace, security, and social stability have been reestablished.

This marks a major milestone in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and supports the creation of an environment of lasting development and mutual trust. The summit also carries symbolic weight. It reinforces Azerbaijan’s political and strategic role, both regionally and internationally. Holding the event in Khankendi is a clear message that this territory is an integral part of Azerbaijan.

It’s also a powerful signal to the international community — a call to recognize Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to strengthen political support for the country.

By hosting a major international summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan demonstrates its commitment to peace, stability, and regional cooperation. The event creates space for dialogue and deeper regional integration. This meeting contributes to building trust — in the region and beyond. The summit also enhances Azerbaijan’s geopolitical standing and reinforces its role as a regional leader in international affairs.

Most importantly, the summit sends a clear message: Azerbaijan has restored control over its territory and ensured conditions for peace, development, and security. It’s also a unified political statement directed at Armenia and its supporters.

The visit of international leaders to this region shows that Azerbaijan’s policies aimed at defending its rights enjoy broad international support. In essence, welcoming the leaders of an organization as influential as the ECO to Khankendi underscores Azerbaijan’s growing leadership in ensuring stability and development — and offers hope for the region’s future. It is a reflection of Azerbaijan’s achievements in restoring territorial integrity, building effective governance, and deepening global cooperation. This summit lays the groundwork for new opportunities in regional development, integration, and trust-building in the years to come.