President of Uzbekistan pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

Politics Materials 3 July 2025 12:35 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: AZERTAC

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. During his state visit to Azerbaijan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his grave, Trend reports.

The Uzbekistani President also laid flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, distinguished statesman Aziz Aliyev, and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

