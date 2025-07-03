Kazakhstan launches new special economic zone to drive regional growth
Photo: Kazakh Government
Kazakhstan has established the "Khorgos – Eastern Gate" Special Economic Zone in the Zhetysu region, covering 5,431.5 hectares. The zone aims to boost modern competitive industries, attract investment, enhance transport and logistics, and foster cross-border trade.
