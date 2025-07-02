Azerbaijan rejects Russia’s objections over Sputnik Azerbaijan office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Russian side's remarks regarding the measures taken by Azerbaijan at the Sputnik-Azerbaijan office are unfounded, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in connection with the summoning of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 2, 2025, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani side also rejected Russia’s objections regarding recent measures taken with respect to the Sputnik Azerbaijan office, stating that all actions were carried out in full compliance with Azerbaijani legislation and that an official investigation is currently underway.