Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Four Russian citizens arrested in connection with drug transit from Iran (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 1 July 2025 22:35 (UTC +04:00)
Four Russian citizens arrested in connection with drug transit from Iran (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Court proceedings for Russian citizens detained as part of an operation by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs over charges related to drug transit from Iran, drug trafficking, and cyber fraud continues, Trend reports.

Four detained Russian citizens were given arrest as a preventive measure.

The trial of four more people continues.

21:59 (GMT+4) Court proceedings for Russian citizens detained as part of an operation by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs over charges related to drug transit from Iran, drug trafficking, and cyber fraud continues, Trend reports.

The Sabail District Court, chaired by Judge Ulviya Shukurova, sentenced two people to four months of pretrial detention.

The trial of the remaining six will continue.

20:55 (GMT+4) Court proceedings have begun for Russian citizens who were arrested as part of an operation by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs over charges related to drug transit from Iran, drug trafficking, and cyber fraud, Trend reports.

The motion filed against the detainees is being reviewed by the Sabail District Court.

Will be updated

