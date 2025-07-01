U.S. Charge d'Affaires hails Azerbaijan’s support in ensuring safe evacuation country's citizens from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The US expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in the safe evacuation of the country's citizens from Iran, the U.S. Charge d'Affaires Hugo Guevara said in a video message in Azerbaijani on the occasion of the termination of his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The video message was published on the official page of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan in social network X.

Hugo Guevara made a significant contribution to the development of U.S.-Azerbaijani relations over 3 years, successfully presented U.S. achievements, and established sincere, trusting relations with people throughout the country. While working in Azerbaijan, he experienced many unforgettable moments.

"Recent events in the region have reaffirmed the benefits of our bilateral cooperation. In particular, we are grateful to Azerbaijan for helping us safely evacuate U.S. citizens from Iran. These three years have been unforgettable for me. Traveling around the country, official meetings, and the pleasant moments of daily life have remained in my memory. I am grateful for all the connections made. I will miss very much the hospitality of people in Azerbaijan, rich culture and, of course, delicious cuisine," Hugo Guevara emphasized.